CT Man Admits To Gun Possession, Drug Distribution Charges

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Benjamin Gladstone, age 29, of Hartford, pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 8, in connection with a 2019 drug case, said John Durham, U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April 2019, Hartford Police made two controlled purchases of marijuana from Gladstone at his Collins Street residence.

During a following court-authorized search of Gladstone’s residence, investigators found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended clip; two loaded Taurus .45 caliber handguns; a loaded semiautomatic handgun that did not contain a make, model, or serial number stamp; a Remington Arms 12 gauge shotgun with an unreadable serial number; more than 1,000 rounds of loose and boxed ammunition, and distribution quantities of heroin and marijuana.

Gladstone's criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm and drug offenses.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Gladstone, who is free. on a $75,000 bond, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

