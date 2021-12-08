CT Man Admits To Enticing Minor To Engage In Sexual Activity

A Connecticut man admitted to the enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

New Haven County resident Dennis Anthony Szantyr Jr., age 47, of Prospect, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 6 in Hartford, said Leonard C Boyle, acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on multiple occasions between November 2018 and October 2019, Szantyr used smartphones, tablets, and other computer devices, to entice the victim under the age of 16 to engage in sexual acts.

At times, including during the commission of the sexual acts between Szantyr and the minor, the victim was in the custody, care, or supervision of Szantyr, court documents said.

He also took images and recorded videos of his sexual contact with the victim, court documents show.

Szantyr is scheduled to be sentenced in March, at which time he faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years to life in prison.

He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges in October 2019.

