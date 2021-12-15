CT Father Charged In Death Of Newborn

A Connecticut man has been arrested for manslaughter in the death of his newborn infant, according to police.

Grant McAuslan, age 34, of West Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 4, after the baby girl's death was ruled a homicide by the Hartford Medical Examiner's Office.

According to Captain Eric Rocheleau, of the West Hartford Police Department, officers responded to a home for a medical emergency.

When they arrived on the scene, McAuslan said the child sustained injuries during a fall while in his care, Rocheleau said.

McAuslan originally told police he accidentally dropped the child while picking her up from a baby chair and then said she fell from his arms onto a hardwood floor, officials said.

The child was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by ambulance. Due to the severity of the injuries, the West Hartford Police Detective Division began an investigation.

On Dec. 4, detectives were notified by the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center that the infant had died due to the injuries sustained, he said.

West Hartford detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McAuslan who was charged with manslaughter risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

