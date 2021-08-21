CT Auto Dealer Admits To Cocaine Trafficking, Money Laundering

A Western Massachusetts man admitted to conspiring to traffic cocaine and using his Connecticut auto dealership to launder money following a yearlong investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization supplying narcotics to dealers in multiple states from Mexico, authorities announced.

Miguel Betancourt, age 53, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to single counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine conspiracy to commit money laundering in federal court.

Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said that Betancourt was indicted in November 2017 as part of a 14-month wiretap investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that supplied narcotics to at least four states.

At his latest court appearance, Betancourt admitted that in 2016, he knowingly purchased five kilograms of cocaine, which he intended to distribute to others.

Betancourt then used his auto dealership in Hartford County, State Line Auto Sales in Enfield, to launder some of the drug proceeds by providing two vehicles registered in another person's name to the source from whom he purchased the cocaine.

He also admitted to wiring $9,500 to a co-conspirator in Mexico.

When he is sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Betancourt will face up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million on the drug distribution charge.

Betancourt also faces up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000 on the money laundering charge.

