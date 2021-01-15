COVID-19: Two Major Vaccination Sites Due To Open In Fairfield County

Two new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are being set up in Fairfield County.

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti announced that the Griffin Health building on Progress Drive and the Hartford HealthCare building on Research Drive are being set up as vaccination sites as more allocations are expected to be distributed to Connecticut by the new federal administration.

Lauretti said the sites should be ready for the new week, up and running no later than Monday, Jan. 18. Approximately 1,200 people will be vaccinated per day, pending the supply lasts.

According to the mayor, both the sites are close in proximity, with plenty of parking near Route 8.

The sites will be available by appointment only, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has previously cautioned that it could be weeks before some receive the first dose of the vaccination due to the demand and lack of a federal supply.

In his latest update, Lamont said that a total of 171,035 COVID-19 vaccine doses - 154,994 first doses, 16,041 second doses - the fifth quickly rollout in the country, with approximately 50,000 more doses expected next week.

Lamont noted that there are 1.3 million people eligible to receive the vaccine in phase 1B, though the state is only receiving 46,000 first doses per week.

