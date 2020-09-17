COVID-19: Short-Handed School In Fairfield County Closes After Dozens Of Staffers Test Positive

A Fairfield County middle school will be forced to close for the rest of the month after dozens were forced into quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull has closed its doors for in-person learning for two weeks after 70 people were forced into quarantine the school announced this week, leaving them with an insufficient amount of substitute teachers to cover staffers forced to miss classes due to the virus.

In the interim, the school will transition to a remote learning model, and the high school will remain open as long as there are no additional cases, Superintendent Martin Semmel announced.

Hillcrest Middle School Principal Bryan Rickert said that some students are scheduled to return to the building on Thursday, Oct. 1. While classes are being held remotely, Hillcrest Middle School will provide breakfast and lunch services for curbside pickup at the school from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“It’s important we all set a routine,” Rickert advised. “Instead of just waking up and logging in at the last minute, you should set an alarm … have a good breakfast … try to find a quiet space.

“We ask that students be punctual, attentive, and be an active participant,” he continued. “We also ask that you turn your cameras on so teachers can see you and make sure there are no distractions.”

