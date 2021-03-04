Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Positive Cases Lead To Closure Of Library In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
The Darien Library
The Darien Library Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Fairfield County library was forced to temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff members.

On Thursday, March 4, a message was posted on the Darien Library’s website cautioning that it would be closed to allow for contact tracing and for custodial crews to sanitize the building after there were multiple COVID-19 cases confirmed.

Officials noted that the library’s online services will not be impacted, and Digital Darien will remain open during the temporary closure. Remote references and reader advisory is also being offered by calling (203) 655-1234.

Scheduled virtual programs will also be continued as planned. 

