COVID-19: Positive Cases Confirmed At Two Schools In Fairfield County

A pair of schools in the area were forced to temporarily send students home due to positive COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Sept. 14, classes at the Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport were canceled and students transitioned to remote learning when a staff member reported a positive COVID-19 test.

Schools Superintendent Michael Testani later announced that a student at Park City Magnet School in Bridgeport had tested positive for the virus, forcing students to miss in-person classes.

Following the positive tests, the district began cleaning and sanitizing the buildings, while contact tracing began.

The staffer, student, and anyone they may have come into contact with have been instructed to quarantine for the state-mandated 14 days before taking another COVID-19 test to be permitted back into the building.

The Tisdale School is set to remain closed for the rest of the week, with students and staff transitioning to the district’s remote learning plan.

“The school will make arrangements for devices to be distributed to all students,” Testani said. “All teachers will begin remote learning on Tuesday.

“I am coordinating with the Director of the Bridgeport Department of Public Health for a testing site at Tisdale School to allow everyone to be tested prior to reopening the school.“

