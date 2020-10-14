COVID-19: Positive Case Reported At School District In Fairfield County

A staff member at a Fairfield County school has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced.

Weston High School officials wrote in a letter to the community on Tuesday, Oct. 13 that a staff member has tested positive for the virus, though it happened off school grounds and the building will remain open.

“The administration has been monitoring the situation, which occurred outside of school grounds,” school officials stated. “There is no risk of exposure on campus” they noted, after contact tracing was conducted.

The school plans to continue educating students in its hybrid model, rather than transition to remote learning as a precaution.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” officials added. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

