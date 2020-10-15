COVID-19: Positive Case Leads To School Closure In Fairfield County

A new confirmed case of COVID-19 has led to a school closure in Fairfield County.

The Fairfield Public School District reported on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that an individual at Riverfield Elementary School has tested positive.

As a result, the school will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16 to allow for cleaning and contract tracing.

Remote learning for all students will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to allow teachers time to gather materials and prepare, FPS Superintendent Mike Cummings said in a statement to the community.

"If there is a need for anyone to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team," Cummings stated.

"The safety of our community is our priority. We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information."

