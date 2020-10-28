Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Positive Case Closes School In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Marvin Elementary School in Norwalk
Marvin Elementary School in Norwalk Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A newly confirmed COVID-19 case forced the latest closure of a school in Fairfield County.

Norwalk School District officials announced late on Tuesday, Oct. 27 that they had been notified of a positive case at Marvin Elementary School that will require the quarantine of some students and staff members.

As a result, the district was forced to close the building on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with students transitioning back to remote learning for the day while the school evaluates the availability of its staff.

Officials said that anyone within the Marvin Elementary School community who may have been exposed should have been contacted by the school. 

