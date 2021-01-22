COVID-19: New Vaccination Sites Open Across Connecticut

New COVID-19 vaccination sites have been opened up in Connecticut for those eligible to receive the shot under the state’s “Phase 1B.”

This week, Yale-New Haven Health opened multiple vaccination sites across the state as Connecticut seeks to get a majority of the population inoculated in the fight against the virus.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, six vaccination sites were opened by Yale-New Haven Health:

Northeast Medical Group at 4A Devine St. in North Haven;

Northeast Medical Group at 112 Quarry Road in Trumbull;

Northeast Medical Group at 501 Kings Highway East, #204 in Fairfield;

Northeast Medical Group at 500 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich;

Northeast Medical Group at 633 Middlesex Ave. in Old Saybrook;

Northeast Medical Group at 194 Howard St. in New London.

The following day, on Friday, Jan. 22, two other sites were opened at:

Yale West Campus at 100 West Campus Drive, building 410 in Orange;

The Lanman Center at Yale University at 74 Ashman St., lot 78 in New Haven.

Additional sites are planned to open next week including:

Floyd Little Field House at 480 Sherman Parkway in New Haven;

Parsons Center at 70 West River St. in Milford;

The Brunswick School at 1252 King St. Samson Field House in Greenwich;

Mitchell College at De Biasi Drive in New London.

Those eligible to get vaccinated, including the general population over the age of 75 can register online.

