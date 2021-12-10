COVID-19: New CT Town Reinstates Mask Mandate After Resident Tests Positive For Omicron Variant

A new Connecticut town has reinstated its indoor mask mandate after a resident tested positive for the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett signed an executive order to reinstate the indoor mask mandate effective Saturday, Dec. 11, town officials said.

Under the order, masks will be required in any indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

“We want our town to thrive, and with this mask mandate, we can stay open by taking these healthy and safe measures," Garrett said in a statement.

Health officials say vaccination is the primary preventative method to control the spread of COVID-19.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a multi-pronged approach that includes frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing indoors, avoiding large social gatherings, vaccination, and wearing masks indoors, they added.

"Doing our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 will protect us and keep us all safe," Garrett said.

East Hartford announced it was reinstituting mask requirements at town facilities earlier this week.

For more information about testing or vaccinations, please contact the CT Virtual Assistant at 833-250-7633 or visit https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus.

