COVID-19: Municipality In Fairfield County Bringing Back Mask Mandates To Town Buildings

With the number of new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut rising more rapidly than any other state, a Fairfield County town is taking steps to help curtail the further spread of the virus.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 29, all town employees and visitors must wear a mask indoor while inside municipality buildings in Trumbull, regardless of vaccination status, town officials announced.

Only public-facing employees will be required to wear a mask, anyone in a private office will not be required to don facial coverings.

Town officials cited a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, with more than 700 new daily infections reported each day for nearly two weeks, representing a near 125 percent increase over the previous two weeks.

In the latest data from the state Department of Health, Trumbull is currently “in the red,” which represents more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents. There have been 79 laboratory cases between Sunday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 13.

“No other state has experienced such a rapid increase, per data aggregated by the New York Times,” officials posted on the town’s website. “With the trends heading in the wrong direction heading into the holidays, it is important to remain vigilant and stay ahead of the curve.”

