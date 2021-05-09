COVID-19: More Than Two Dozen CT Health Departments To Receive Federal Grants For Vaccines

Some communities in Connecticut will receive a financial shot in the arm to help continue the state’s rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Health announced that 27 municipalities and local health departments have been chosen to split more than $13 million in federal grant money that will be used to ensure there is equity in distributing the vaccine.

Officials said the money is earmarked “to be used to form partnerships between local health, community organizations, and vaccine providers to promote and increase vaccine equity.”

The federal funding comes as part of a nationwide effort to ensure members of underserved communities will have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with officials stating that “achieving a high rate of vaccination among state residents is imperative to efforts in Connecticut, and nationwide, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The money will be shared between these Connecticut communities:

Bridgeport;

Bristol-Burlington;

Chatham Health District;

Chesprocott;

Danbury;

East Hartford;

East Shore District;

Farmington Valley (FVHD);

Hartford;

Ledge Light;

Meriden;

Middletown;

Milford;

New Britain;

New Haven;

North Central;

Northeast District;

Norwalk;

Quinnipiac (QVHD);

South Windsor;

Stamford;

Stratford;

Torrington;

Uncas;

Waterbury;

West Hartford-Bloomfield.

Windsor

“Our goal with the vaccination program is to reach out to every Connecticut resident, particularly those who have historically been underserved when it comes to access to health care, transportation, or other challenges,” Lamont said.

“Everybody deserves the right to access these lifesaving vaccines. We need to do everything we can to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to receive this care.”

The grant money will also be used to support transportation services, homebound and homeless vaccinations, and fixed site and mobile vaccination programs as the state seeks herd immunity by vaccinating 70 percent of residents.

"We are pleased and encouraged by the innovative partnerships and activities that this grant money will fund,” acting Connecticut Public Health Commissioner. Deidre Gifford said. “Improving our vaccination efforts for underserved and minority communities who have been hard hit by this virus is a high priority for the Department of Public Health and our partners in local health.

"We are hopeful that through this program we are going to see the equity gap close as we strive toward our goal of a statewide vaccination rate of 80 to 85 percent or better.”

