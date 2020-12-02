COVID-19: LA Fitness Location In Fairfield County Ordered To Close Due To Violations

An LA Fitness location in Fairfield County was ordered to close after the city's health department said the business had numerous violations under the state's COVID-19 rules.

The business, located in Norwalk, was closed on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after officials found that patrons were not wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and having too many people inside at one time, said Norwalk Health Director Deanna D’Amore.

"LA Fitness must submit a written COVID-19 safety plan that outlines how they will adhere to the Executive Orders signed by Governor Lamont and the sector rules," D'Amore said.

They can reopen once the plan is reviewed and approved by the Norwalk Health Department.

"Staff and patrons were cooperative and left the premises as they work to correct these issues," she said.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, Norwalk had 22 new positive cases, bringing the total positive reported cases to 4,606. There was one new death reported. A total of 156 residents have died from coronavirus, according to Mayor Harry Rilling.

