COVID-19 In Connecticut: Rundown Of Overall, New Cases By County, City, Town

There have been 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut, that's about 200 less than just a day ago.

A total of 26,767 have now tested positive in the state after 2,073 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 74,818.

Fairfield County now has 10,985 cases.

A total of 2,168 deaths related to the virus have been reported in Connecticut as of late Wednesday afternoon, April 29, with 79 coming in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in the state hospitalized with the virus, 1,691, is 41 less than a day earlier.

Stamford has 2,339 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

