COVID-19 In Connecticut: Rundown Of Overall, New Cases By County, City, Town

There have been 687 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

A total of 25,269 have now tested positive in the state after 687 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 79,811.

Fairfield County now has 10,529 cases.

A total of 1,924 deaths related to the virus have been reported in Connecticut as of late Sunday afternoon, April 26, with 62coming since Saturday, April 25.

The number of patients in the state hospitalized with the virus, 1,766, is 44 less than a day earlier.

Stamford has 2,255 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

