COVID-19: Hospital In Fairfield County Bans Visitors Amid Rise In Cases

A Fairfield County hospital is temporarily banning visitation to patients due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Norwalk Hospital announced on Sunday, Oct. 18 that no visitors will be permitted for patients “unless extenuating circumstances apply."

It has become the first hospital in southern Connecticut to ban visitors, following several others in the eastern part of the state, where there have been COVID-19 clusters.

“This is out of an abundance of caution and to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone,” hospital officials announced. “We appreciate your understanding, and are committed to keeping you connected with your loved ones if they are in our care.”

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 112 new COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday, Sept. 27, and Monday, Oct. 10. The positivity rate in those tested in the city is at 2.7 percent.

There has been a total of 2,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 probable cases reported in Norwalk.

“Together, we can reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 throughout our communities,” Norwalk Hospital President Peter Cordeau, said in a statement. “Please continue to wear a mask in public, limit group gatherings with non-household members, wash your hands frequently throughout the day, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

Statewide, there have been 60,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and 2,521 probable cases. There are currently 184 patients hospitalized with the virus and there have been 4,542 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March.

