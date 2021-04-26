COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of CT Adults Who've Had At Least One Dose, Other New Data

Two-thirds of adults in Connecticut have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state continues to be one of the quickest in the country in rolling out its vaccination program.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that as of Monday, April 26, the state has administered 1,830,227 first doses, while 1,256,915 residents have completed the vaccination series. Healthcare officials have administered a total of 2,978,724 doses, including the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The numbers show that 90 percent of seniors over the age of 65 have received at least one vaccination, while 66 percent of all adults 18 and older have received at least one shot.

Lamont noted that more and more sites statewide are accepting walk-up appointments, including more than 50 locations in 26 different Connecticut municipalities. The suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been lifted following a brief pause.

In an effort to promote vaccinations, Lamont also announced a new program that will permit anyone who shows their vaccination card to receive a free drink at select restaurants between Wednesday, May 19, and Monday, May 31.

Over the weekend, Lamont said that there were more than 76,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 2,167 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 2.82 percent positive infection rate.

Forty-two patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals were discharged over the weekend, leaving 436 still being attended to. Nineteen new virus-related deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 8,066.

Since the pandemic began, more than 8.5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 336,933 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 26:

Fairfield: 97,049 (10,288 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 88,101 (10,307);

Hartford: 80,563 (9,035);

New London: 21,654 (8,165);

Litchfield: 14,130 (7,836);

Middlesex: 12,390 (7,628);

Windham: 10,495 (8,987);

Tolland: 9,232 (6,125);

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

