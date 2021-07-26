COVID-19: Fries With That? CT McDonald's Holding Vaccine Clinic

Health officials in Connecticut are teaming with McDonald’s to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the virus continues to spread across the region.

The North District Health Department in Hartford County announced a pop-up clinic that will be held at the McDonald’s restaurant in Enfield as health officials monitor a rise in new cases of the virus.

Officials said the clinic will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

"CT’s adult population is one of the most vaccinated against Covid in the country, and we can prevent the greater spread of the Delta variant if more eligible and unvaccinated folks get the jab," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted on social media. "It's easy, fast, and accessible for everyone."

Appointments can be scheduled with the North Central District Health Department, though walk-ins will be welcome.

