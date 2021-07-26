Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Fries With That? CT McDonald's Holding Vaccine Clinic

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
McDonald's in Enfield will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
McDonald's in Enfield will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials in Connecticut are teaming with McDonald’s to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the virus continues to spread across the region.

The North District Health Department in Hartford County announced a pop-up clinic that will be held at the McDonald’s restaurant in Enfield as health officials monitor a rise in new cases of the virus.

Officials said the clinic will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

"CT’s adult population is one of the most vaccinated against Covid in the country, and we can prevent the greater spread of the Delta variant if more eligible and unvaccinated folks get the jab," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted on social media. "It's easy, fast, and accessible for everyone." 

Appointments can be scheduled with the North Central District Health Department, though walk-ins will be welcome. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.