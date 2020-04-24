COVID-19: Fairfield County Now Has More Than 10,000 Cases

There are 821 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

A total of 23,921 have now tested positive in the state after 2,541 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Fairfield County has climbed past the 10,000 mark for cases, with 10,227.

The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 74,038.

A total of 1,764 deaths related to the virus have been reported as of early Friday evening, April 24, with 125 coming since Thursday, April 23.

You can get specific rundowns on the number of cases in each town in Connecticut by clicking here and scrolling down to the "Laboratory-Confirmed Cases by Town" map shown in the image above and then scrolling over the outline of the town.

Stamford has 2,223 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.