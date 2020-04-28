COVID-19 Death Toll In Connecticut Tops 2,000: Rundown Of Cases By County, City, Town

More than 2,000 people in Connecticut have now died due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A total of 2,089 deaths related to the virus have now been reported in Connecticut as of late Tuesday afternoon, April 28.

There have been 315 new cases of the virus.

A total of 26,312 have now tested positive in the state after 1,999 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 92,745.

Fairfield County now has 10,874 cases.

The number of patients in the state hospitalized with the virus, 1,732, is continuing to slowly decline.

Stamford has 2,255 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

