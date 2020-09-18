COVID-19: CVS Adds New CT Test Sites, Including Three In Fairfield County

Of over 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites established by CVS, seven will be in Connecticut, and three will open in Fairfield County.

All seven test sites, along with 400 more in 32 other states and in Washington, D.C., will open on Friday, Sept. 18, and include locations at

35 Padanaram Road in Danbury

281 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk

969 High Ridge Road in Stamford

106 Boston Post Road in Waterford

675 Washington Street in Middletown

111 Albany Turnpike in Canton

110 Main Street in Hebron

Tests are free for patients with health insurance, and also free for those who don't through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services fund.

Patients will swab their own noses under the supervision of drive-thru nurses, and test results will be available between two and three days later.

Patients must register beforehand for testing online.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

