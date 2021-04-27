COVID-19: CT Sees Infection-Rate Increase; New Breakdown By Community, County

Connecticut saw a slight uptick in the positive COVID-19 infection rate in the past 24 hours, though there was only one new virus-related death reported.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 12,551 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, April 26, which resulted in a total of 407 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 3.24 percent positivity rate, up from 2.82 over the weekend.

Late last week, the positive infection rate statewide was sitting below 2 percent.

The one new fatality brought the death toll in Connecticut to 8,067 since the pandemic began last year, while eight new patients were admitted into hospitals across the state bringing the total being treated for the virus to 444.

A total of more than 8.5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 337,340 confirmed cases statewide.

Connecticut continues its swift rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 3 million total doses administered, including nearly 1.3 million who have completed the vaccination series.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 27:

Fairfield: 97,641 (10,351 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 88,766 (10,385);

Hartford: 81,109 (9,096);

New London: 21,773 (8,210);

Litchfield: 14,200 (7,874);

Middlesex: 12,452 (7,666);

Windham: 10,550 (9,034);

Tolland: 9,272 (6,152);

