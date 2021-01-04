Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Sees Increase In Hospitalizations; Brand-New Breakdown By Community, County

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, Photo Credit: ny.gov

Dozens of new COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals over the weekend, as the state continues to contend with the “holiday surge” of new cases of the virus.

In his latest COVID-19 briefing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 85,344 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 4,516 new positive cases as the positive infection rate held steady at approximately 5.25 percent.

A total of 55 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment of the virus, bringing the total to 1,111 in Connecticut. There were 69 newly confirmed virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 6,168 since the pandemic began last year.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, as of Monday, Jan. 4:

  • Fairfield: 57,467;
  • New Haven: 48,507;
  • Hartford: 47,726;
  • New London: 10,981;
  • Litchfield: 7,645;
  • Middlesex: 6,737;
  • Windham: 5,340;
  • Tolland: 5,033;
  • Unknown: 684.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

