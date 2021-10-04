Contact Us
COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Stays On Decline; New Case Rundown

Zak Failla
Here's the latest COVID-19 data in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatthewWaffleHouse

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut continues to decline as it remains to hover below 2 percent, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals rose slightly.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health, there were 61,112 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 1,097 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 1.80 percent positive infection rate of those tested.

Four new patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals with new COVID-19 cases, leaving 241 still being treated for the virus statewide. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 392,163 confirmed cases. 

As of last week, more than 325 patients were still being treated for COVID-19.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in the latest update:

  • 65+: 97 percent
  • 55-64: 90 percent;
  • 45-54: 81 percent;
  • 35-44: 81 percent;
  • 25-34: 73 percent;
  • 18-24: 69 percent;
  • 16-17: 78 percent;
  • 12-15: 68 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Monday, Oct. 4:

  • Fairfield: 110,458 (11,709 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 102,740 (12,020);
  • Hartford: 95,624 (10,724);
  • New London: 26,428 (9,965);
  • Litchfield: 16,515 (9,158);
  • Middlesex: 14,465 (8,905);
  • Windham: 12,540 (10,738);
  • Tolland: 10,967 (7,276).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

