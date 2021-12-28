COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Nears 15 Percent, Hospitalizations Near 1,000

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate reached nearly 15 percent in the state's most recent daily update.

Gov. Ned Lamont reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that another 5,753 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state since the previous day, and 38,395 tests were administered.

The daily test positivity rate was 14.98 percent.

As of Tuesday's update, there were 963 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 38 new patients since the previous report.

The state reported that 765 of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

