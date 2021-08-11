COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Back Over 3 Percent, Hospitalizations Increase; New Breakdown

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back above 3 percent for the second time in three days as the Delta variant of the virus continues to rage throughout the state, as the number of patients hospitalized with infections is on the rise.

There were 29,007 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Tuesday, Aug. 10, resulting in 914 newly confirmed positive infections for a 3.15 percent positive infection rate, down slightly, but still up dramatically from earlier in the spring.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for approximately 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up to more than 400, an increase from less than 200 a week prior.

Eleven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 230 being treated in state hospitals, up from 155 before the weekend.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been approximately 8,300 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut out of 360,552 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there have now been 2,359,775 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 2,178,186 completing the vaccination process, among the highest rates per capita in the country.

First dose coverage, by age, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health:

65+: 96 percent;

55-64: 87 percent;

45-54: 77 percent;

35-44: 74 percent;

25-34: 65 percent;

18-24: 62 percent;

16-17: 70 percent;

12-15: 55 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Aug. 11:

Fairfield: 102,951 (10,914 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 95,130 (11,129);

Hartford: 87,424 (9,804);

New London: 23,362 (8,809);

Litchfield: 15,064 (8,353);

Middlesex: 13,307 (8,192);

Windham: 11,226 (9,613);

Tolland: 9,965 (6,612).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

