COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since Mid-May; Latest Data By County, Community

The number of those hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 is now at the highest levels since mid-May, according to new data covering Thanksgiving Eve Day and Thanksgiving Day.

A total of 1,017 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID in Connecticut. That's an increase of 49.

A total of 71,327 tests were administered on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26, with 3,429 coming back positive (4.81 percent positivity rate).

There have been 35 additional deaths.

