COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since Mid-May; Latest Data By County, Community

Joe Lombardi
COVID hospitalizations in Connecticut are at their highest levels since mid-May.
The number of those hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 is now at the highest levels since mid-May, according to new data covering Thanksgiving Eve Day and Thanksgiving Day.

A total of 1,017 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID in Connecticut. That's an increase of 49.

A total of 71,327 tests were administered on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26, with 3,429 coming back positive (4.81 percent positivity rate).

There have been 35 additional deaths.

For more info, including the number of cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

