COVID-19: City In Fairfield County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

An indoor mask mandate is being put back in effect in Connecticut’s second-largest city.

With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, and variants on the rise, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons announced that she will be implementing a city-wide indoor mask mandate.

Simmons scheduled an announcement Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21 with other top health officials outside the Stamford Government Center on Washington Boulevard to make the mandate official.

The mask mandate is expected to take effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. It will require masks or facial coverings to be worn, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor public spaces in Stamford.

“This comes in response to the ongoing public health emergency stemming from the Omicron variant and the substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in Stamford and an increase in hospitalizations,” a spokesperson for Simmons said.

According to the state Department of Public Health, Stamford has seen more than 30 cases per 100,000 residents on a 14-day average, with the number of new infections jumping nearly 100 percent in the past two weeks.

Fairfield County has seen approximately 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections per day as the virus continues to spread rapidly.

