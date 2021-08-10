Contact Us
News

COVID-19: City In Fairfield County Issues New Mask Mandate, Including For Outdoor Gatherings

Kathy Reakes
Stamford Mayor David Martin making the mask mandate annoucement.
Stamford Mayor David Martin making the mask mandate annoucement. Photo Credit: City of Stamford/Facebook

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow with the Delta variant, a Fairfield county mayor has instituted a new mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Stamford Mayor David Martin says the new mandate, which requires masks in all Stamford buildings, will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m.

In addition, Martin said all outdoor events in the city with 100 or more people will also require masks regardless of vaccination status.

“I know this is a bitter pill to swallow,” Martin said. “It is a bitter pill for me as well.”

The mayor added he hopes the new mandate will help prevent "super-spreader events."

To help enforce the mandate, the city will once again send out COVID enforcement officers starting on Friday, Aug. 13, to issue warnings to businesses and individuals not wearing masks. 

The mayor also said he and the director of health recommend the Stamford Board of Education enforce mandatory vaccines for school staff and indoor mask-wearing for students when school reconvenes. 

Last week, mask requirements were brought back for Stamford city employees only.

