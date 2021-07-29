COVID-19: CDC Classifies These CT Counties As Areas With Substantial Community Spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently classifying two Connecticut counties as areas with "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19.

The CDC said both Hartford and New London counties had "substantial" community spread of the virus during the week of Tuesday, July 20 through Monday, July 26. This means both counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 cases per 100,000 people during that timeframe.

On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC announced new guidance, saying fully-vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial and high" transmission of the virus.

All other counties in Connecticut were classified as having a "moderate" level of community transmission, meaning between 10 and 49.99 cases per 100,000 people.

The state reported that as of Tuesday, there have been 353,505 laboratory-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents. Also as of Tuesday, there were 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

