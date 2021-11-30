COVID-19: Brand-New Data Shows Rise In Deaths At CT Nursing Homes

With the number of new COVID-19 infections on the rise across Connecticut, the state has reported a fresh spike in the number of virus-related cases and deaths at area nursing homes, according to newly released data.

In the past two weeks, there have been at least a dozen newly-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut, the largest number since the middle of the summer.

In total, according to the Department of Health, there were 125 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents between Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Sixty-seven staff members at Connecticut nursing homes have also tested positive during that same stretch.

“With the holidays and colder weather approaching, we expect cases of COVID-19 to rise in the community, which increases the chances that COVID-19 cases will rise in long-term care settings,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said.

According to the Department of Health, of the new COVID-19 fatalities, five were at the Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford in Litchfield County, which reported 36 confirmed cases among its 105 residents and eight positive cases among staff members.

“We have now entered the winter holiday season and still need to mask while in indoor public places, practice proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont stated. “That cold may be more than just a cold. It is particularly important to take extra precautions when visiting with older or immune-compromised friends or family who are at higher risk from COVID.

“There’s a reason why Connecticut has garnered national recognition during this pandemic and that’s because of our residents,” he continued. "With your help, we will get through this next stage, as well.”

