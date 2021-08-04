COVID-19: All CT Counties Now Classified As Areas With 'Substantial' Community Transmission

All eight of Connecticut's counties have been classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as areas with "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19.

This means in during the period in the week of Tuesday, July 27, through Monday, Aug. 2, between 50 and 99.99 cases of COVID-19 were reported per 100,000 in each county.

Litchfield County became the final county classified as having "substantial" community transmission.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in counties with "substantial or high" transmission "to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others."

The state reported that as of Monday, 356,164 lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut. Also as of Monday, there are 165 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

