Contractor Scammed Fairfield County Woman Out Of $50K, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman says she was scammed out of $50,000 by an area contractor.

Venus Rogers, of Stratford, who is a full-time caregiver for her disabled daughter, said she hired a Stamford-based contractor to fix her home after it was flooded in November.

Captain Paul DosSantos of the Stratford police says the department is investigating after the contractor allegedly gutted the home and never finished the job.

Rogers told police the contractor left her home in a torn-apart state and does not return her calls or emails since leaving after three months of work.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is also working with the police department and the State Attorney General's office to pursue charges against the contractor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.