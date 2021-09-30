Contact Us
News

Connecticut Man Charged With Multiple Child Exploitation Offenses

The FBI arrested a Connecticut for alleged child exploitation offenses.
A Connecticut man has been charged by federal authorities with multiple child exploitation offenses.

Hartford County resident Michael Ferro, age 35, of Avon, surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in the complaint, on Wednesday, August 18, Ferro, using the Kik social media application, began chatting in a Kik group with an FBI covert agent who was posing as a father of a 12-year-old girl. 

After Ferro determined that the fictitious father was engaged in sexual activity with his “daughter,” he sent the agent a “live photo” depicting the genitals of a child, the US Attorney's Office said.

Ferro then said he had more pictures to share, and expressed an interest in meeting the daughter to engage in sexual activity. 

After confirming Ferro’s identity, investigators traveled to his residence late in the evening of August 18, informed him of the investigation, and seized his cell phone, the complaint said. 

The complaint charged Ferro with:

  • Sexual exploitation of children
  • Attempted receipt of child pornography
  • Attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity

Ferro was released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. 

