Car Crashes Into Pole, Knocking Out Power In CT Community

Torrington Road in the Town of Litchfield
Torrington Road in the Town of Litchfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Some Connecticut residents were left without power overnight when a car crashed through a utility pole that took down power lines.

State Police said that a driver crashed into a pole on Torrington Road in the Town of Litchfield late on Sunday, June 20, leaving some Eversource customers without power temporarily.

Eversource crews worked overnight to restore power to all residents in the area as of 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21.

The crash forced a temporary closure of Torrington Road while police investigated, though the roadway was reopened by the morning. Police said that there were non-life-threatening injuries reported, though it is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash.

