Alert Issued For Teen Who's Gone Missing In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Have you seen her? Gerlyne Springer of Westport has been missing since Sunday.
Have you seen her? Gerlyne Springer of Westport has been missing since Sunday. Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

The Westport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

She is identified as Gerlyne Springer, 17, of the Westport neighborhood of Saugatuck, who was last seen on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 22.

Springer's mother said her daughter briefly exited their home around 5:30 p.m., she did not return, Westport Police said. 

Since that time, attempts to contact her directly have been unsuccessful.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 250 lbs. 

She currently has long braided extensions in her hair that is colored both brown and purple. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and glasses, police said.

The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently actively investigating this incident and following up on several possible locations, however, at this time Springer’s exact whereabouts remain unknown. 

Anyone with any information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000 and/or the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080. 

