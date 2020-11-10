Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For 28-Year-Old Woman Who Has Gone Missing In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook
Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 28-year-old woman has gone missing in Fairfield County and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Rebeckah Glazebrook was last seen in Darien on Monday, Nov. 9 around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Christie Hill Rd. and Hollow Tree Ridge Rd. 

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing black tights and possibly a baseball cap, Darien Police said.

She is 5-foot-10 with long blond hair and blue eyes and a thin build, police said.

She may be in need of medication for a health condition, according to police.

If seen, please contact the Darien Police Department (203-662-5300) or your local law enforcement agency.

