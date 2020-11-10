Alert Issued For 28-Year-Old Woman Who Has Gone Missing In Fairfield County

A 28-year-old woman has gone missing in Fairfield County and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Rebeckah Glazebrook was last seen in Darien on Monday, Nov. 9 around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Christie Hill Rd. and Hollow Tree Ridge Rd.

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing black tights and possibly a baseball cap, Darien Police said.

She is 5-foot-10 with long blond hair and blue eyes and a thin build, police said.

She may be in need of medication for a health condition, according to police.

If seen, please contact the Darien Police Department (203-662-5300) or your local law enforcement agency.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.