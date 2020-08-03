Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Who Has Gone Missing In Fairfield County

Kayfli Leandro
Kayfli Leandro Photo Credit: Norwalk Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Fairfield County.

Kayfli Leandro was last seen Monday afternoon, Aug. 3 in Norwalk.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

