Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Who Has Gone Missing In Fairfield County

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Fairfield County.

Kayfli Leandro was last seen Monday afternoon, Aug. 3 in Norwalk.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.