Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Icy Roadways Lead To School Closures, Delayed Starts, Crashes
News

Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old CT Girl Who's Gone Missing

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Rhiana Dones Rhiana Dones
Rhiana Dones Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department
Rhiana Dones Rhiana Dones
Rhiana Dones Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Connecticut girl.

Rhiana Dones was last seen at her home at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the Enfield Police Department.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, police said. 

Police said Rhiana might be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Hollister” written on the sleeve, blue jeans and a teal/gray backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Rhiana's whereabouts to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.