Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old CT Girl Who's Gone Missing

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Connecticut girl.

Rhiana Dones was last seen at her home at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the Enfield Police Department.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, police said.

Police said Rhiana might be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Hollister” written on the sleeve, blue jeans and a teal/gray backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Rhiana's whereabouts to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.

