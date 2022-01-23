$25K Reward Offered In Investigation Of Murder Of 36-Year-Old, CT State Police Say

Connecticut State Police is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect implicated in a 2018 murder.

In New London County, James Stone, Jr. was found murdered in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on Stanavage Road in Colchester on May 18, 2018, police said.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined Stone died of shotgun wounds to the chest and lower extremity and his death was a homicide.

In response, state police have issued a new alert and reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for killing Stone.

“The Stone family remains heartbroken over their son’s murder which has tremendously impacted the family along with the Colchester community,” officials said. “Any and all information about this murder is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on.

“The State Police is intensifying this investigation, vigorously pursuing all leads around the clock.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigator David Bennett by emailing david.Bennett@ct.gov, calling (860) 896-3230, or (860) 896-3201.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.