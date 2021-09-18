25-Year-Old Fairfield County Man Known As 'Spooda' Admits To Gang-Related Shootings

A Fairfield County man has admitted to his role in multiple gang-related shootings.

Undrea Kirkland, also known as “Spooda,” age 25, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Friday, Sept. 17, in New Haven.

Kirkland has been a member of the “Greene Homes Boyz," a gang based in the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport’s North End, the US Attorney's Office said.

Members and associates distributed heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and Percocet pills, the US Attorney's Office added.

In addition, they committed numerous acts of violence against rival gang members and other individuals, and celebrated their criminal conduct on social media websites such as Facebook and YouTube.

Green Homes members and associates also committed acts of intimidation and made threats to deter potential witnesses to their crimes and to protect gang members and associates from detection and prosecution by law enforcement authorities, officials said.

Since approximately 2017, members have been aligned with members of the “Original North End," a gang based in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport, against rival groups in Bridgeport, including the East End, East Side, and PT Barnum gangs, as well as 150, which is a geographic gang based on the West Side of Bridgeport.

In pleading guilty, Kirkland admitted that in May 2015, he shot and attempted to kill “KJ,” a member or associate of the 150 Gang; in February 2018, he and others shot and attempted to kill “TH,” “RF” and “GS,” members or associates of the East End gang in Bridgeport.

In October 2018, he and others shot and attempted to kill “MS,” a member or associate of the East End gang, inside the Greene Homes housing complex.

Kirkland pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

He has been detained since April 2019.

