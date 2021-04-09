20 Arrested In Protest Inside CT Department Of Health

Connecticut State Police arrested 20 nursing home and long-term care workers after they entered a state office building and refused to leave during a protest calling for better wages and health care.

The arrest took place around 4:57 p.m., Thursday, April 8 when the protestors entered the state's Office of the Policy & Management building located at 450 Capitol Ave., in Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers were called in after the Hartford Police reported a protest involving approximately 100 individuals.

When troopers arrived on the scene, it was learned the 20 individuals entered the building and refused to disperse despite several directives ordering them to leave the premises, state police said.

The 20 were then taken into custody and transported to Troop H-Hartford where they were charged with criminal trespass.

They were released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 12, at Hartford Superior Courthouse.

State police said the demonstration was peaceful and there were no reports of any injuries of those arrested or the involved troopers.

The union associated with the workers, SEIU 1199NE, said the protest was to "demand that the state provide funding to pay for structural changes that will let workers have a living wage, benefits, and the capacity to retire with dignity."

They added that thousands of long-term care workers have incomes below the poverty line, more than half don’t have access to affordable health insurance or options to retire.

Some 22 union members have died in the past year due to COVID-19 complications.

"There was no use of force by the Connecticut State Police," the state police said. "The Connecticut State Police support peaceful protest and will work to protect the safety of all those involved."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.