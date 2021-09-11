Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $825,000 lotto ticket that was sold at a Connecticut convenience store.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, in New Haven County, an East Haven resident cashed in a "$1,000,000 Emeralds" scratcher that was sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The East Haven resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Chicopee, Massachusetts resident Christine Whitley in Hampden County won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Enfield Liquor & Wine;

in Hampden County won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Enfield Liquor & Wine; On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Bronx resident Miguel Cruz won $100,000 playing "$100,000 CASHWORD 10" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Norwalk;

won $100,000 playing "$100,000 CASHWORD 10" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Norwalk; On Tuesday, Sept. 7, West Springfield, Massachusetts resident Ronald Victor in Hampden County won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;

in Hampden County won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Naugatuck resident James Griffin Smith won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Metro Food Mart in Naugatuck;

won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Metro Food Mart in Naugatuck; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Alberta, Alabama resident Ruby Hudson won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at EZ Mart Foods of CT in Manchester;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at EZ Mart Foods of CT in Manchester; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Yonkers, New York resident Fadi Alrashdan won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in Old Saybrook;

won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in Old Saybrook; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, East Hartford resident William Shannon Brown, Sr . won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Burnside Liquor Depot in East Hartford;

. won $12,500 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Burnside Liquor Depot in East Hartford; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Cheshire resident Lorraine Mikolinski won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Hampden Enterprises in Southington;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Hampden Enterprises in Southington; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Trumbull resident Paul Provenzano IV won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Trumbull One Stop LLC in Trumbull;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Trumbull One Stop LLC in Trumbull; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Beacon Falls resident John Delmoro won $10,0,00 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Bank Street Exxon in Waterbury;

won $10,0,00 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Bank Street Exxon in Waterbury; On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Milford resident Timothy Olander won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life 2nd Edition" on a ticket sold at Motorcade Inc. in Milford;

won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life 2nd Edition" on a ticket sold at Motorcade Inc. in Milford; On Thursday, Sept. 9, a winning $100,007 "CASH5" ticket was sold to a West Suffield resident from the West Suffield Mini Mart ;

; On Thursday, Sept. 9, Old Saybrook resident Paul Tajbl won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Post 113 American Legion in Old Saybrook;

won $15,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Post 113 American Legion in Old Saybrook; On Thursday, Sept. 9, Stamford resident Jeffrey Dinucci won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford; On Thursday, Sept. 9, South Windsor resident Pedro E. T. Dos Santos won $50,000 playing "Diamonds" on a ticket sold at the Post Fas Mart in South Windsor.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

