Winning $390,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Gas Station

A winning CT Lottery ticket worth nearly $400,000 that was sold at a local gas station has been cashed in by one lucky area resident.

On Monday, Oct. 4 in Hartford County, a Marlborough resident cashed in a "LUCKY FOR LIFE" scratcher that was sold at Richards Mobil on Main Street in South Glastonbury

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Marlborough resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Oct. 1, Clinton resident Dawn Williams won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Mart & Smoke in Clinton;

On Friday, Oct. 1, West Hartford resident Shushank Adhikari won $29,170 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Route 4 Quick Stop in Farmington;

On Monday, Oct. 4, New Haven resident Steven Sobel won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Silverbrook Wine & Liquor in Orange;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Bridgeport resident Ammer Akach won $65,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Boston News & Deli in Bridgeport;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Middletown resident Jose Vazquez won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Hnz Petro Plus in Middletown;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Clinton resident Mark Standish won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Clinton Food Mart in Clinton;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Stratford resident Kendell Lawhorn won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Barnum Discount Liquor in Stratford;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Griswold resident Ryan Hollis, Sr . won $25,000 playing "Cash Lines" on a ticket sold at 564 West Main St. in Norwich;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Norwich resident Jean Smith won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Norwich;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Hartford resident Taujae Gibson Dukes won $30,000 playing "3X The Cash 10th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smokey's in Hartford;

On Monday, Oct. 4, Stamford resident Xinia Allen won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Ali Shell Mart in Bridgeport;

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Norwich resident Judith Osga won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Bridge Package Store in Groton;

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Wallingford resident Philip Maturo won $38,540 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Stores in North Haven;

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Woodstock resident Michael Messier won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the KB Mart in Putnam;

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Plainville resident Richard Boundy won $30,000 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Southington.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

