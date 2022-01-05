Winning $200K State Lottery Ticket Sold In Fairfield County

It's been a good week for lottery players in Connecticut, including one who cashed in a winning $200,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold at a local store.

In Fairfield County, a winning $200,000 "Let It RIDE" scratcher that was sold at the Last Call Wine & Spirits on Main Street in Stratford was cashed in by an area resident on Monday, Jan 3, lottery officials announced.

That same day, in New London County, Norwich resident Judith Amiot won $100,005 on a "CASH5" ticket that was sold at Shri Harkekrishna on West Town Street in Norwich.

Hartford resident Amani Henry also won big with a five-figure prize, claiming $62,500 on a winning ticket on Jan. 3 that had been sold at Sams Food Store on Sisson Avenue.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones lucky lotto players. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Stamford resident Adan Merida won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Elm Street Market in Stamford;

On Dec. 30, East Hartford resident Daryl Payne won $30,000 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at the Express Mini Mart on Main Street in East Hartford;

On Dec. 30, Simsbury resident Marco Oliveira won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Granby;

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Bethel resident Mario Fragomeli won $16,263 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at JM Food and Grocery in Danbury;

On Thursday, Dec. 30, North Haven resident Benedict Joiner won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Wine Cellar in North Haven;

On Jan. 3, New Britain resident Renee Thibodeau won $25,000 playing "Super 10s" on a ticket sold at the New Britain Noble on Farmington Avenue;

On Jan. 3, Middletown resident Frederick Sattler, Jr. won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the A&S Quik-Pik in Meriden;

On Jan. 3, East Hartford resident Reginald Rice won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in East Hartford;

On Jan. 3, Hartford resident Byron Bailey won $37,200 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Bloomfield Grocery in Bloomfield;

On Jan. 3, New Britain resident Eriverto Rodriguez won $21,664 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Alltown Stratford on Main Street;

On Jan. 3, Hartford resident Audra Grange won $42,812 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Broad Street Mart in Hartford;

On Jan. 3, Windsor resident Robert Treadwell won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Windsor Avenue Citgo in Windsor.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

