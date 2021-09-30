Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $100,000 lotto ticket that was sold at a busy Connecticut mini mart.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 in New Haven County, Naugatuck resident Stephen Rosler cashed in a "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket that was sold at the Avenue Quick Mart at 711 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Rosler wasn't the only area resident one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Sept. 24, Weston resident Giacinto Rizzi won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dave's Amoco in Norwalk;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Ronaldo Lucero won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Midtown News in Stamford;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Dayville resident Pamela Jean Caisse won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Sunnyside in Danielson;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Shelton resident Salvatore Cerrato won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Shelton;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Mojibul Chowdhury won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at One Stop Variety in Norwalk;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Branford resident Bernadette Daniele won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at No Branford Patco Handy Shop in North Branford;

"My husband bought the ticket and put it in my anniversary card, but I didn't play it until after we got back home," Daniele said. "The next day, I played the ticket at work. When I saw that I won $10,000, I couldn't believe it."

On Friday, Sept. 24, Port Orange, Florida resident Kathy Stimpson won $10,499 playing "LOTTO!" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in Windsor Locks;

On Friday, Sept. 24, Stamford resident Ramon Medina, Jr. won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Midtown News in Stamford;

On Monday, Sept. 27, Oakdale resident Thomas Weidlich won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Country Market Place in Oakdale;

On Monday, Sept. 27, a $30,000 winning "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Wolcott resident that was sold at Smokers Discount World in Waterbury;

On Monday, Sept. 27, Southington resident John Deluca won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Hamdan Enterprises LLC in Southington;

On Monday, Sept. 27, a $10,000 winning "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Cheshire resident that was sold at Dixwell Gulf in Hamden;

On Monday, Sept. 27, a $25,000 winning "CASHWORD 29" ticket was sold to a Vernon resident that was sold at the Vernon Express Mart in Vernon;

On Monday, Sept. 27, Stamford resident Cristian Oliva won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at 3 Hermanos Grocery in Stamford;

On Monday, Sept. 27, a $10,000 winning "30X Cash 8th Edition" ticket was sold to a Wolcott resident that was sold at Express Food Mart A10 in Wallingford;

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Meriden resident Daniel Smith won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the H&H Mart in Meriden;

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Middletown resident David Church won $25,000 playing "Cash Lines" on a ticket sold at the Mobil Mart in Middletown;

won $25,000 playing "Cash Lines" on a ticket sold at the Mobil Mart in Middletown; On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Woodbridge resident Denise Appel won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Chapel Mini Mart in New Haven.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

