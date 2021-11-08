Winning $100K CT Lottery Tickets Sold At Fairfield County Stores

A pair of winning $100,000 CT Lottery tickets sold at Fairfield County locations have been cashed in.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, Bridgeport resident Aodrone Johnson was feeling lucky after cashing in a winning $100,000 “KENO” ticket that was sold at the Boston News & Deli on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport.

Days later, on Monday, Nov. 8, Fairfield resident James McDonald won the same prize on a “CASH5” ticket that was sold at the Cumberland Farms location on Post Road in Fairfield.

The winning $100,000 tickets were sandwiched between a Hartford County man who won nearly $1 million playing “Millionaire.”

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Stamford resident Michele Degirolamo won $16,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford;

On Nov. 4, Meriden resident Gerald Greco won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Express Food Mart A10 in Wallingford;

On Nov. 4, Naugatuck resident Donald Byrk won $55,555 playing "Fantastic 5s" on a ticket sold at Tobacco Vape Outlet in Naugatuck;

On Nov. 4, Waterbury resident Gerard Capozio won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at M&A Inc. in Waterbury;

On Nov. 4, Waterbury resident Lenora Smalls won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Savor Mini Mart in Bridgeport;

On Nov. 4, Union City, NJ resident Felicia Kulig won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Regal Package Store in New Britain;

On Nov. 8, New Britain resident Jose Cruz Rosado won $10,002 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at America's Food Basket in New Britain;

On Nov. 8, East Hartford resident Fred Oneal won $13,540 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in East Hartford;

On Nov. 8, Ledyard resident Dakpa Norbu won $50,000 playing "Holiday Winnings" on a ticket sold at Cheers Deli & Groceries in New London;

On Nov. 8, Hartford resident Glendon Hall won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at One Stop Albany in Hartford;

On Nov. 8, West Haven resident Jean Deloughery won $15,416 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Tobacco Plus in West Haven.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

